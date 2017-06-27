Residents of former plantation village in Ewa fed up with redevelopment plan delays

A well-known developer is criticizing the bidding process for a project to revitalize a former plantation community in Ewa. The city's plan to redevelop Varona Village is ...

The city's promise to transform a neglected former plantation town just hit another snag.

Officials have once again pushed back the deadline for bids to redevelop Varona Village.

That's left residents frustrated and angry.

Cres Malate is tired of waiting for the city to fulfill its promise to rehabilitate the houses and sell them to plantation families at affordable prices.

"We are mad. We are frustrated. We are disappointed because we like our place improved, too," Malate said.

Last November, the Honolulu City Council approved the sale of the 26-acre property in Ewa for residential use.

The goal is for a developer to fix up the homes leased to former plantation workers or their spouses, and build affordable housing on the rest of the land. The city, however, just pushed back the deadline for offers a second time.

"We're still committed to moving it forward," said Gary Nakata, the director of the city's Department of Community Services. "Unfortunately, really smart proposers, really good questions, takes a lot of thought to go into it."



Nakata said the city is responding to questions from potential bidders and trying to draft a comprehensive development agreement to minimize any unresolved issues that could stall the project after a proposal is chosen.

"It's a little delayed, but we want to make it right for these people. We don't want to get something going, select a proposer and we get muddled in contract negotiations," he explained.

The new due date for bids is now mid-October. The tentative deadline for the city to finish evaluating the offers is December 13.

"The administration has assured me that a developer will be selected before the end of the year and I'm going to make sure I hold their feet to the fire," said Honolulu City Council chair Ron Menor.

