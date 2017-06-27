Forecast: Breezy trades to continue as high pressure fan sits north

Breezy tradewind weather, with only limited windward and mauka showers, can be expected through Thursday thanks to stable air and a ridge of high pressure to the north of the islands. The trades will become weaker and wetter by this weekend, as an upper level disturbance with less stable air passes over the islands.

Surf is elevated on south and east shores. On the East Side, the trade winds are adding to swell energy coming our way from storms off the Pacific Northwest coastline. South surf is the result of storms in the Southern Hemisphere.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

