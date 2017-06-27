'A Schatz sandwich': Colbert jokes about Senator's tweet in 'Late Show' monologue

Late-night television star Stephen Colbert readily admits that political satire is his bread-and-butter.

Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January, Colbert's 'Late Show' host has averaged more viewers than Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show,' thanks in large part to stinging jokes about the Republican's administration.

Thanks to a tweet about the Senate's proposed healthcare bill, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz (D) on Monday provided – unintentionally – some fuel for Colbert's fire.

CBO confirms this thing is a %#$@ sandwich. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 26, 2017

"After yesterday's CBO score, people started piling on. According to Democratic Senator Brian Schatz, 'CBO confirms this thing is a %#$@ sandwich,'" says Colbert, during a portion of the show's monologue scheduled to air Tuesday night. "We do not know what word was redacted, so let's just say it's a Schatz sandwich."

"I trust I'm mispronouncing his name correctly," adds the late night host.

Colbert's 'Late Show' airs on weeknights at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB.

