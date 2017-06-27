Former 'Bow Noah Allen makes Warriors Summer League roster

Noah Allen wasn't one of the 60 selections at last week's NBA Draft, but the former Rainbow Warrior will get a shot at the next level. Allen is one of 18 players named to the Golden State Warriors Summer League roster.

In his lone season at UH, Allen led the team in both points (15.7) and rebounds (5.8) per game. Allen was named team MVP in addition to being an all-Big West first-team selection.

Former Big West Player of the Year Stefan Jankovic will play Summer League for the second straight year. The ex-UH big man played for the Heat last year, but after a D-League trade in the spring, he'll run the floor with the Magic this summer.

