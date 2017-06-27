Building considered 'total loss' after fire on Kauai's West Side

The Kauai Fire Department extinguished a fire on Kauai's West Side Monday that completely destroyed a building, causing $50,000 in damages.

County officials say Waimea firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Pokole Road in Waimea around 2:45 p.m. Units from Kalaheo, Hanapepe and Lihue stations also assisted.

Once on scene, KFD found the abandoned structure fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

By 3:20 p.m., firefighters deemed the fire under control. Live power lines provided an additional challenge for firefighters as some lines detached and arched on the road.

KIUC officials responded and stabilized the lines.

The fire was fully extinguished by approximately 5:15 p.m.

County officials say the building is owned by the Kikiaola Land Company, but it is unclear what the building was being used for at the time the fire broke out.

“The quick actions of the crews saved adjacent occupied buildings, and early detection of the power lines prevented possible serious injuries,” said Fire Chief Robert Westerman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

