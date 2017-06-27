NFL Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota returns home to meet fans

Hometown fans will have a chance to meet NFL Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota this week.

Mariota will return home to Hawaii to host events Wednesday and Thursday at several Oahu Walmarts.

Mariota will start the 2017 season in August and hopes to lead the Titans to their first playoff berth in nearly 10 years.

Last season, he completed 506 passes for more than 6,200 yards.

Here's a look at Mariota's public appearances:

Kapolei Walmart: Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Pearl City Walmart: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Honolulu Walmart: Thursday at 3 p.m.

All events will be an hour and a half, with photo opportunities.

Fans may arrive and begin lining up four hours prior to each event to receive wristbands and get a chance to meet him.

