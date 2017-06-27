AARP: Hawaii's older residents face higher costs under Senate health care bill

Older Hawaii residents not yet eligible for Medicare would have to pay more for health insurance under the Senate's proposed replacement for Obamacare, an AARP analysis concludes.

AARP Hawaii said that reduced tax credits that offset the cost of health insurance premiums could mean residents would have to pay more out of pocket.

The group's calculation found that a 60-year-old in Hawaii with an annual income of $40,000 would pay up to $4,560 more for their health care in 2020, under the Senate's proposed measure.

For someone who earned $45,000 a year, the price increase could reach $5,504.

AARP on Tuesday came out against the proposal, urging senators to vote no on the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

The plea came on the same day that senators opted not to vote on the bill before a July Fourth recess, after several members of Congress voiced concerns.

In a letter to senators Tuesday, AARP Advocacy Officer Nancy LeaMond said, “We urge you to start from scratch and craft health care legislation that ensures robust insurance market protections, lowers costs, improves quality, and provides affordable coverage to all Americans."

AARP Advocacy Director Audrey Suga-Nakagawa, meanwhile, thanks US Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both of Hawaii, for their opposition to the bill. “Forcing people over 50 to pay thousands more will mean many people in Hawaii will not be able to afford to go to the doctor, fill their prescriptions or get the care they need,” she said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.