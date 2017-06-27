Hey Hawaii, it's National Pineapple Day!

Tuesday is National Pineapple Day and no state does the pineapple proud like Hawaii.

According to StatisticBrain, Hawaii produces 320,000 tons of the fruit a year.

Surprisingly enough, the sweet-and-spiny fruit is not actually native to Hawaii. Pineapples originally grew across South America.

It is unknown when the first pineapple arrived on the islands. But sailor John Kidwell is credited with starting Hawaii’s pineapple industry.

However, it wasn’t until years later that Hawaii’s pineapple industry boomed.

At the turn of the 20th century, James Dole, also known as “the pineapple king,” started a plantation in Wahiahwa, Oahu.

Today, the Dole plantation is known worldwide for its pineapple production and attractions like the world’s largest pineapple maze.

People have made pineapple ice cream, crushed the fruit into wine and even placed pineapples on pizza for the ever-debatable Hawaiian pizza.

On Maui, Ulupalakua Ranch at MauiWine is celebrating National Pineapple Day with free activities and giveaways:

Pineapple crush tours

A pineapple for the first 100 guests to visit the winery

Pineapple wine tastings and 20 percent off all things pineapple

#NationalPineappleDay is also trending on Twitter with posts and pictures of the sunny fruit.

Happy National Pineapple Day! This is like Christmas for us! ????#NationalPineappleDay pic.twitter.com/hjdKeg9bK7 — Dole Plantation (@DolePlantation) June 27, 2017

Even Gov. David Ige tweeted Tuesday in anticipation of the annual Lanai Pineapple Festival on Saturday.