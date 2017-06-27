Beauty & Grace: Summer Travel Must Haves

Before going on a trip, do you ever get a little stressed about what you're going to pack? Having the right accoutrements with you when you travel makes all the difference. Start with a cool travel bag, some cool bag tags so you don't lose your luggage, toiletries, clothes and shoes, and you're all set and ready to go! Lifestyle expert Allie Fister shows some of the cool things you can pick up to help make your summer travel a little more fashionable.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.