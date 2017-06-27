Beauty & Grace: Summer Travel Must Haves

Before going on a trip, do you ever get a little stressed about what you're going to pack? Having the right accoutrements with you when you travel makes all the difference. Start with a cool travel bag, some cool bag tags so you don't lose your luggage, toiletries, clothes and shoes, and you're all set and ready to go! Lifestyle expert Allie Fister shows some of the cool things you can pick up to help make your summer travel a little more fashionable.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.