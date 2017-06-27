Puu Puai reopens to public, Hawaiian geese raise baby state bird

The gosling in late March, with a parent, near Pu‘u Pua‘i Overlook. (Image: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park)

The young nene gosling and its parents near Pu‘u Pua‘i Overlook on Feb. 6, 2017. (Image: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park)

The Puu Puai Overlook has reopened since closing in February to protect the state’s bird — the Hawaiian nene.

The deck was closed to preserve the endangered species’ environment while two nene parents raised their lone gosling, an event that hasn’t occurred in the vicinity in a decade.

According to Kathleen Misajon, a wildlife biologist at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the gosling from a decade has grown to become the now grandfather of this season’s gosling.

“This year’s gosling was the fifth generation of the same nene family I’ve monitored over the years. After a 10-year hiatus, it is really exciting to see this female return to a favored family spot,” Misajon said.

The regal goose used to occupy all the main Hawaiian islands until their environments were threatened by alien animals and loss of habitat. According to Pacific Island Fish and Wildlife Services and the park’s researchers, the birds numbers were thinned to only 30, before efforts were made to save the species.

Now, more than 250 wild geese live in Hawaii Volcano National Park and more than 2,500 exist statewide.

During the closure, the Puu Puai Overlook saw improvements to its appearance and maintenance receiving new boarding and a new paint job.

