Sunrise Shape Up: Focusing on your core

In this week's Sunrise Shape Up, we're going to focus on core. Keeping Summer time in mind, everybody's trying to get in shape, trying to get fit, want to get to the beach, look great, look good.

Start with a full-body exercise which is going to help you shred for the summer. It's a modified Turkish Getup. Begin by working through your core to a standing position. You can do this with a weight or just your body weight. Having the arm up away from the body adds some extra resistance. Or you can add anything else you have at home that might add some extra weight. As you work your way up into your levers, take your time, slowly work through the midsection, make sure if you do feel any pain, scale it down, take it easy. Take it slow. And make sure you keep it safe.

Another total body exercise is a single-arm overhead squat. The legs are going to be wide. Start by standing side-by-side and do a nice deep squat, arm over-head. This one engages the obliques, the abs, you got the legs and the arms going. This is perfectly fine if you don't have a weight at home. You can do it just with your body weight. Having your arm raised will add an extra challenge to it. Lots of stuff to think about as you get ready for the summer months.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.