Zippy’s Diabetes Friendly Menu and American Diabetes Association Fundraiser

More than half of the population of the state of Hawaii is living with prediabetes or diabetes. Initiatives to curtail what has now become an epidemic are needed in order to combat this disease. One way is through awareness and educating the public about food and nutrition, and giving them the option to choose healthy when they dine out. Zippy’s, being one of Hawaii’s popular local restaurant chain, was happy to come on board to support our efforts.

Zippy’s is once again happy to continue our support for community organizations like the American Diabetes Association of Hawaii. In 2015, Zippy’s partnered with ADA and Kaiser to develop a diabetes-friendly menu for a fundraiser we were running at the time; however, we decided to keep the diabetes-friendly menu at our dine in locations.

This year, from June through the end of July, Zippy’s is once again fundraising for the American Diabetes Association through Stop Diabetes Pin Up sales, canisters at check-out counters, and through our Kokua Pac which we modified to fall in line with the ADA’s guidelines.

