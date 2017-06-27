Ala Moana Center to host 26th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

For the 26th consecutive year, Ala Moana Center will host its signature Independence Day celebration, including Hawai‘i’s largest Fourth of July fireworks show. From July 1 - 4, shoppers can enjoy four days of exclusive savings, live entertainment from Hawai‘i’s top musicians, and a chance to win roundtrip airfare for two to fly anywhere in the U.S. Ala Moana Center’s annual Fourth of July celebration will culminate with a stunning fireworks show at Ala Moana Beach Park, a must-see event for locals and visitors.

Consistently rated one of the top 25 fireworks shows in the country, Ala Moana Center’s Fourth of July fireworks display will launch from three separate platforms at Ala Moana Beach Park. Free and open to the public, the fireworks spectacular will begin on Tuesday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. Spectators can tune in to FM 92.3 KSSK for a live soundtrack that will accompany the show.

Shoppers will have a chance to win Ala Moana Center’s Fourth of July Freedom to Fly Sweepstakes. The grand prize includes a roundtrip airfare for two to fly anywhere in the U.S. courtesy of United Airlines Ala Moana Center Ticket Office. Visit Ala Moana Center’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlaMoanaCenter and comment on the sweepstakes post on the timeline. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to U.S. residents, age 18 or older. Entry dates: June 26 - July 4, 2017. Limit one entry per person. Approximate Retail Value: $1,500. For official rules, please visit AlaMoanaCenter.com.

Shoppers can enjoy live entertainment by some of Hawai‘i’s hottest musicians at Ala Moana Center’s two main stages throughout the holiday weekend from July 1 - 4.

Ala Moana Center will offer a 20 percent Savings Pass, valid July 1 - 4 at more than 65 participating stores. Visit AlaMoanaCenter.com to print out a pass or pick one up at locations throughout the Center including Ala Moana Center’s Guest Services located on Street Level 1, Center Court near the Makai Market Food Court. Use the Savings Pass to receive 20 percent off the purchase of one regular-priced item per person, per store, per day. The Savings Pass cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Excludes previous purchases and gift cards. May be applicable to select items only. Additional restrictions may apply. No substitutions, rain checks or cash value issued.

Ala Moana Center will have special hours of operation on Tuesday, July 4. The Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. The Makai Market Food Court will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Shoppers should be advised of the following parking and transportation updates that will be in effect on Tuesday, July 4. The Ala Moana Building (Bank of Hawaii) and Ala Moana Pacific Center (Shokudo Building) will offer free parking after 1 p.m. Visitors leaving Ala Moana Center should exit toward the mauka side of the property. All exits along Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed. Both Ala Moana Boulevard and Kona Street will be closed by 8 p.m. The Mauka Trolley Depot and Bloomingdale’s Trolley Depot will close at 6:30 p.m. The Ala Moana Boulevard Trolley Depot will close at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about Ala Moana Center’s Fourth of July Celebration, please visit AlaMoanaCenter.com.

