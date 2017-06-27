Prepping for the S.A.T.

The S.A.T. begins in August, which is new for this year because it's much earlier than usual. Students should begin studying early. For most students it takes between five and eight weeks to master the skills they need to raise their S.A.T. scores. Any head start is a good one. Practice tests are an important tool because they allow students to recreate test-day conditions, understand the subject areas they need to focus on during test preparation and get ready for the day when their scores really count. Also, encourage your teen to read anything and everything. Books, magazines and even websites can help students with the Reading and Writing sections of the SAT and the English and Reading sections of the ACT , which test reading, grammar and usage, critical thinking, analysis, vocabulary.

