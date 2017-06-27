Dive’n’Movies and Twilight Hours every Saturday in July at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii will have Twilight extended hours every Saturday in July, and guests are invited to enjoy a Dive’n’Movie while floating in a tube or relaxing on the pool deck in a lawn chair or on a blanket. The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Rides will be open until 9 p.m. and the movies will start at dusk. FREE admission for season pass holders. General admission after 5 p.m. is $19.99.

Throughout the summer we have Kama‘aina Wednesdays: all residents with valid state of Hawaii ID can experience all Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii has to offer for just $25 + tax (HALF-OFF admission) throughout July and August! There’s no better way to beat the heat and enjoy family fun than at Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii’s nearly 30 acres of thrilling adventure. July operating hours on Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ranked as one of the Top 10 Best Amusements/Water Parks in the nation by the Travel Channel and named “Best of Honolulu” family attraction by HONOLULU magazine and Hawaii’s #1 season pass value by HONOLULU Family magazine, Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii features nearly 30 acres of fun and adventure. With 26 rides and attractions, Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii waterpark and Island Adventure Golf offer something for everyone, from families looking to relax and cool off in warm tropical waters to thrill seekers searching for an adrenaline boost.

For more information, call (808) 674-9283 or visit www.wetnwildhawaii.com

