Fire involving 3 cars extinguished in Kahaluu

By Lillian Donahue, Digital Content Intern
(Image: Honolulu Fire Department) (Image: Honolulu Fire Department)
KAHALUU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a large fire involving three cars in Kahaluu Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 8:50 a.m. 

Initial reports suggested the fire could have been coming from a building due to the amount of smoke.

However, the blaze fully engulfed two cars and partially charred a third.

The fire, located behind a hygienics store in Kahaluu, was completely extinguished around 9:25 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation. 

