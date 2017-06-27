Fire involving 3 cars extinguished in Kahaluu

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a large fire involving three cars in Kahaluu Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 8:50 a.m.

Initial reports suggested the fire could have been coming from a building due to the amount of smoke.

However, the blaze fully engulfed two cars and partially charred a third.

The fire, located behind a hygienics store in Kahaluu, was completely extinguished around 9:25 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

