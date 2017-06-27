Billy V: The Obama's on vacation, Gaga goes 'gliking', Babe's ring for sale, Steve Carell as 'The Silver Fox'

The Obamas went from Hawaii last week to vacationing in Indonesia this week. The former first family was seen Monday river rafting on the Ayung River on the resort island of Bali. Reporters got photos of Mister Obama with Michelle, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. Mister Obama used to live there. He moved to Indonesia in 1967 at age 6 after his divorced mother remarried an Indonesian man.

When normal people go hiking, they put on some sort of athletic ensemble: shorts, yoga pants, a comfy t-shirt, etc. However, Lady Gaga is not normal people. When Lady Gaga goes hiking, she goes all out with her wardrobe. The singer and her boyfriend, Christian Carino, were seen strolling through the woods in Montauk, New York last week — he in sneakers and an athletic-looking shirt, she in more glamorous attire, including heels.

Some prized possessions will soon go to the highest bidder. Matthew Modine is auctioning off his behind-the-scenes photographs from the movie "Full Metal Jacket." Modine starred as one of the new Marines in the Stanley Kubrick film about the Vietnam War. The auction will benefit the Purple Heart Foundation that helps veterans and their families. Online auctioneer Paddle8 is hosting the sale from now through July 11.

Also on the auction block, Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Actor Charlie Sheen owns it. Sheen is also putting up for bid the contract that sent Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees in 1919. You can bid at Lelands.com Invitational Auction. The auction ends Friday.

Steve Carell is the new silver fox. He emerged from the premiere of Despicable Me 3 on Saturday when a reporter for ET asked him about the newly formed fan club for his new silver hair. In character he said, "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do." He then said smiling, "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."

