Sunrise Shape Up: Working the Core for Summer

Phil Martin and Bryan Watkins from Clark Hatch Fitness gave us a new workout to prepare for the beach this summer. Try this series of 4 exercises:

1. Overhead Single Arm Squat

From a standing position, raise your arm or extend a single dumbbell overhead by extending the elbow and flexing the shoulder. Look Directly forward, with your chest up, knees and hips slightly bent, and your back straight. From this position descend into a squat by flexing your hips and knees. Repeat this motion 10 times and alternate your raised arm every 5 reps.

2. Modified Turkish Get Up/ Sit-Up To Stand Up

Begin by laying down on your back with your arms raised above your head and legs hip width apart. Sit up and forward placing one arm by your side for support as you tuck one leg under your body as you use momentum to drive yourself forward. You will now be in a lunge position ready to drive your body upward into a standing position while engaging the core and keeping one arm raised above your head. Upon completion of this motion descend in the reverse order and repeat the action 10 times on each side.

3. V-Ups

Lie on your back with your arms and legs fully extended. Raise both your legs and while simultaneously lifting your torso and reaching toward your feet with your hands. Return to the starting position and repeat this action 10 times.

4. Mountain Climbers

Assume a push-up position with your arms straight, abs engaged and your body in a straight line from your head to your ankles. Without changing the posture of your lower back, raise your right knee toward your chest return to your start position and immediately follow through with left knee driving forward towards your chest. repeat this action 10 times on each side.

