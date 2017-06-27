More than 40 small temblors shake Loihi underwater volcano over 4-hour period

Scientists recorded at least 45 small earthquakes at the Loihi underwater volcano over the course of about four hours early Thursday.

The swarm is the third so far this month, though officials said this is by far the largest number of earthquakes recorded in any one period in recent years.

The largest earthquake recorded Thursday morning was a magnitude 3.3.

The tremors come as scientists are monitoring an increase in earthquakes at Loihi, which is located about 20 miles off the Big Island's southeast coast.

Before the swarm Thursday, there were at least 50 earthquakes recorded at Loihi. In May, the volcano saw more than 20 earthquakes.

Previously, Loihi averaged about one earthquake a month.

Despite the increase in activity, experts at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say Loihi remains a low-threat volcano because the volcano's peak is about half a mile underwater. Experts say the earthquakes appear to be clustered about 6 miles below sea level.

Because of its location, there are currently no seismic stations near Loihi.

Activity has been tracked from land-based stations, which aren't as accurate.

According to HVO, earthquake activity alone does not conclusively indicate Loihi’s volcanic activity. However, researchers have used maps and underwater fragment collections to confirm magma movement and possible eruptions.

The last time Loihi had a confirmed eruption was in 1996, during a similar wave of intensive seismic activity. Thousands of earthquakes shook the region, including a dozen over a 4.5 magnitude.

