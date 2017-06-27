Seahawks Super Bowl champ Michael Bennett to host annual football camp

Seahawks Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl MVP Michael Bennett will be hosting his annual sports camp in July to continue fighting obesity through community, education, activity and nutrition.

O.C.E.A.N. features a health expo and fitness clinic while working to promote a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages.

The all-day event will end with a football camp run by the defensive end. Footballers from 13 to 18 years old are invited to participate, providing them with an opportunity to learn from NFL players.

All football positions are welcome to learn and compete in individual and team drills while focusing on their game.

The event will take place at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s TC Ching Field on Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

