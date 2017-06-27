Informational sessions on immigration to be held across Oahu

The first of three informational sessions on immigration will be held Tuesday night at the Wahiawa Public Library.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, partnered with Hawaii State Public Library System, will host three public sessions with important information on immigrating and naturalizing. Experts will discuss the citizenship process, how to obtain a green card, how to petition for a relative among other topics.

The discussions are meant to offer critical information to immigrants and provide the opportunity to speak with immigration officers.

Considering President Donald Trump’s strict viewpoint on illegal immigrants and his recent revised travel ban proposal, the information in these sessions proves vital for those with an international connection, excluding travelers with relatives in the U.S. and students and those with a job in the country.

Tuesday’s meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at Wahiawa Public Library. Free educational materials will be provided while supplies are available.

The sessions, approximately two hours each, will continue next month.

The second will be held at the Waianae Public Library on July 22 at 2 p.m. and the third and final will be on July 26 at Kalihi-Palama Public Library at 6 p.m.

All sessions are open to the public.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.