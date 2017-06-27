UPS employee seriously injured while working on plane at Honolulu airport

A man was seriously injured Tuesday morning while working on a plane at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Emergency Medical Services.

American Medical Response personnel initially responded to reports at around 6:15 a.m.

EMS said the man in his 20s fell roughly 25 feet onto the tarmac near where the air cargo facilities are located.

Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said the company involved is the United Parcel Service and that it happened during routine work, but details are limited as to what led up to the incident.

No airport operations have been impacted, Sakahara added, and this was a rare occurrence.

Hawaii News Now also reached out to UPS for further details, but there was no response.

This story will be updated.

