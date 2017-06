The underage prostitute a Kapolei High School counselor is accused of soliciting was one of his former students, prosecutors allege.

A Kapolei High School counselor who pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution is scheduled to be sentenced in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Kendrick Padilla allegedly found the girl, his former student, through an online ad. When the runaway showed up at his house, he told her who he was, showed her his school ID badge and told her not to leave.

Padilla faces five years in prison.

