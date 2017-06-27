Forecast: Warm day ahead, but thankfully the trade winds are here!

Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s as we begin the day.

The afternoon high in Honolulu will be 87 degrees.

Thankfully the trade winds will blow at 15-25 mph today and the rest of the work week.

Showers will be few and far between. A wetter trade wind pattern is expected for at least the front half of the weekend.

Surf is elevated south and east. On the east side, the trade winds are adding to swell energy coming our way from storms off the Pacific Northwest coastline. South surf is the result of storms in the Southern Hemisphere.

Today's wave heights will be 4-6 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

