2 arrested in connection with armed robbery at popular Aiea hiking trail

Honolulu police arrested two people in connection with last week's brazen robbery at gunpoint on the Aiea Loop Trail.

Police say a 54-year-old woman was hiking alone on June 19 when she was approached by a man wearing camouflage and a ski mask. He came up behind her with a gun and took her cellphone, keys and wallet, police said. Then, he stole her SUV from the parking lot.

The victim’s credit cards were also reportedly used at the Walmart in Pearl City.

But on Monday morning, a week after the incident, police arrested 43-year-old Christina McNeal and 26-year-old Iremia Reyes, who were found in that vehicle near Meheula Parkway and Makaimoimo Street in Mililani. They were both arrested on various drug and vehicle theft charges.

Police are still searching for the third suspect, who’s described as a “local” male, around 5’9” to 5’10” with a medium build.

Anyone with further information is asked to call authorities.

