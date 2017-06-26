Forecast: Trade winds, light passing showers expected for most of work week

A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next several days as high pressure remains far to the north northeast of the area. Clouds and passing light showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. Over the weekend, an upper low is forecast to pass westward just north of the area with an uptick in shower activity expected.

A boost is expected for east shores Tuesday, while south shores should get a small bump on Wednesday.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

