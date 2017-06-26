Multiple agencies investigate alleged 'unlawful' activity at the Punaluu Boat Launch Ramp

Community activists on Hawaii Island are once again are up-in-arms over lava tour boats, organizing themselves on social media to stop destructive work at a historic boat ramp at Punaluu Beach.

The social media firestorm has certainly gotten the attention of state officials: the DLNR told Hawaii News Now on Monday that multiple federal, state and county agencies were investigating what happened at site late last week.

On Thursday, campers near the Punaluu Boat Launch Ramp in Ka'u say they saw a man using a back hoe to move large rocks and dirt on the pylons at the shoreline ramp, which was built in 1916.

When he returned next day, the campers say they confronted the man.

"You wen broke this thing, brah!" exclaimed resident Demetrius Oliveira, who can be heard on video obtained by Hawaii News Now.

"What am I doing wrong? I don't understand," responded Simon Valej, the alleged operator of the heavy equipment and the owner of Hang Loose Boat Tours.

"Brah! This is a historical site," said resident Dane Galiza.

"I'm not breaking it up, I'm just making a better launch, so we can all go out and have fun," Valej says on the video.

Community members say Valej eventually admitted that his plan was to create a wider boat ramp – one that could accommodate his bigger vessel and allow him to run his lava tours from Punaluu.

"He said he wanted to do this on the down-low, as quiet as possible," said Whitney Cardoza, who was camping near the ramp and talked to Valej. "That right there made me think even more that he was not legitimate."

When asked if he had permits, Valej insisted he was only cleaning an area he is leasing of brush and trash.

"I really apologize to the community and anybody that I pissed off," said Valej. "I want you to make sure that there was no work being done. It was a clean up."

The boat ramp is owned by SM Investment Partners, a sister company to Roberts Hawaii which had previously licensed Valej and Hang Loose Boat Tours to utilize the ramp.

On Friday, the company sent him a letter terminating that agreement.

"You stated that you were leveling some pillars at the boat ramp. The company does not condone this type of unlawful behavior," reads the letter.

"We were surprised and upset to learn about his unpermitted actions at the wharf, and immediately canceled our agreement with him," added Roy Pfund, the Vice President of Roberts Hawaii, in an emailed statement.

There are only 4 permits allowed for lava tours out of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp, the one commonly used to visit the lava entry at Kamokuna. The state land department says Valej is on a wait list for one of those permits.

