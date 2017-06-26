Social media leaders announce new counter-terrorism forum

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Microsoft have collectively announced a new counter-terrorism collaboration called the “Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.”

As part of the plan, the tech leaders will share technology and research in order to help make the social platforms “hostile to terrorists and violent extremists.”

Today, we announce the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism alongside our peers Facebook, Microsoft & YouTube https://t.co/vVcYMWsRJs — Policy (@policy) June 26, 2017

The new forum will build upon and work with other initiatives including the EU Internet Forum and Shared Industry Hash Database.

The social leaders also plan on working with smaller companies in order to help develop technology necessary in stopping online terror activity.

“The scope of our work will evolve over time as we will need to be responsive to the ever-evolving terrorist and extremist tactics,” said Twitter’s public policy team in a blog announcing the agreement.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.