Hirono to undergo second cancer-related surgery Tuesday

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) -
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono will have undergo surgery to remove on Tuesday to remove a rib lesion, the latest operation in her ongoing battle with stage-four kidney cancer.
Hirono first announced her cancer diagnosis in May. She has already undergone a procedure to have one of her kidneys removed.
Senator Hirono says her doctors in Washington, D.C. gave her a favorable prognosis, and she's still vowing to run for re-election.
