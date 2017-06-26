Hirono to undergo second cancer-related surgery Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono will have undergo surgery to remove on Tuesday to remove a rib lesion, the latest operation in her ongoing battle with stage-four kidney cancer.

Hirono first announced her cancer diagnosis in May. She has already undergone a procedure to have one of her kidneys removed.

Senator Hirono says her doctors in Washington, D.C. gave her a favorable prognosis, and she's still vowing to run for re-election.

