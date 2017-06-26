Computer issues causing severe slowdowns at Oahu DMV locations

A computer system reset has been identified as the cause of lengthy lines at several Oahu DMV's on Monday, and though the problematic server was restarted before 10 a.m., officials say the interface remains slow and sluggish – and technicians are still working to determine the reason why.

Dozens of people stood in long lines as officials worked to locate and then fix the faulty systems; cameras installed at several of the city's DMV locations showed large groups of people waiting to be serviced.

Bicycle registration, motor vehicle registration and drivers license systems were among those impacted. The Department of Information Technology and its vendor are still investigating what went wrong.

