State-wide DMVs reopened after computer problems halted service

Hawaii DMVs have reopened after a persistent computer mainframe issue across the state prompted Honolulu city officials to close the license centers' doors.

City officials say motor vehicle registrations, driver licensing services and IDs are now being processed as normal.

In Honolulu, the Kapalama drivers licensing center on Dillingham blvd. will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate those affected by the closures.

Also, impacted vehicle owners with motor vehicle registrations expiring on June 30 will be given a one-time extension to July 7.

“With the help of our vendors and our hard-working city staff, we found a configuration problem in the system that impeded the activity of the security software,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. "I want to thank all of the residents of Oahu and those on the neighbor islands for their patience as we worked on this issue over the past few days.”

The issues began on Monday after the system was shut down for maintenance over the weekend, according to Keith Ho, the city's Deputy Director of Information Technology. The problem, Ho says, is a result of the city trying to run old software on a brand new mainframe.

"We turned the system down on Sunday, so that we can do backups, and then when we brought it up on Monday, we started to see (the slowdown), says Ho. "Because not a lot of people are using it on Sunday, maybe just police doing inquiries, we didn't know until Monday (that there was a problem)."

The issue impacted five driver licensing centers on Oahu, and others in Hawaii, Kauai and Maui counties, according to a city spokesperson.

At the time, no personal data had been compromised as a result of the computer issues, the city said.

On Tuesday morning, officials from the three counties said services relating to vehicle registrations and driver's licenses were suspended for the time being.

