Senate's healthcare bill could cost Hawaii billions in Medicaid funding

The approval of the U.S. Senate's healthcare plan would force a $2 billion reduction in Hawaii's Medicaid program over the next ten years, according to the state's program administrator.

Unveiled on Thursday to the Senate after weeks of speculation about what would be included in the measure, the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 – as part of a plan that would cut the federal deficit by more than $300 billion – significantly reduces the federal goverment's contributions into the Medicaid program, capping the amount of money states can be paid, regardless of costs.

According to a report issued by the Congressional Budget Office on Monday, cuts like those could cause an additional 22 million Americans to become uninsured if the measure were to pass – 15 million of them within the next 18 months.

The resulting impact on Hawaii, according to state Medicaid officials, could be substantial.

"Well, there’s about 350,000 people on Medicaid currently. That’s about one in four residents in our state, so that’s quite significant," said Judy Mohr Peterson, Hawaii's Med-QUEST Division Administrator. "A lot of those adults are piecing together various jobs in order to make a living, but they don’t have access to health insurance. So they rely on Medicaid."

Faced with the prospect of losing billions of dollars, Mohr Peterson says there are only so many ways administrators will be able to make ends meet.

"We only have three basic tools at our disposal in which to manage this level of a cut," she said. "We can cut people off of services, which is something we don't want to do. We can cut the benefits or the services. Or we could cut back on the reimbursements that we pay to providers. None of those are good options."

GOP leaders in the Senate say they want to try and schedule a vote on the measure sometime before Friday, though the measure in its current form appears to lack the necessary backing from Republicans in order to pass.

