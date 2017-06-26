Thousands pack Maui Arts & Cultural Center to hear Oprah Winfrey speak

An estimated six thousand people in Kahului listed to renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey give an inspirational speech Monday.

The event, called "Live Your Best Life," was free, presented by the Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) and its app called Sharecare. Those who downloaded the app were entered to win tickets. Sharecare allows HMSA subscribers to track their health and fitness.

Winfrey spoke for about an hour and fifteen minutes, discussing how she tries to inspire young girls to make a difference and how guests of her show also inspired her to reach out to more people.

Winfrey brought up conversations she had with pop star Beyonce and Maya Angelou as women who made an impact by their words.

She says her friend, Dr. Phil, who created a spin off talk show after appearing on her show for years, told her she should do these events.

There was also a question-and-answer session moderated by Jeff Arnold, Sharecare’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Having Ms. Winfrey share her powerful message to empower and motivate Hawaii residents is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said HMSA’s Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Gold.

Oprah repeatedly talked about living in upcountry Maui, and ended the speech saying, "See you around town,"

Hawaii ranks as the healthiest state in the nation according to the Gallup-Sharecare well-being index.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.