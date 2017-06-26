SmartMoney Mondays: Prepping your kids for college

College brings new temptation to spend money - money college students don't have. This may be your child's first time really having to manage their finances. It's really a two-step process. First, they need to open their own bank account so they have the tools to become more financially independent.

Start with a checking account with online access and mobile banking tools, so your child can monitor everything in real time. Then teach your child how to create a budget. have them list their sources of income and what their expenses will be. Be sure to tell them to leave a cushion for unexpected expenses or emergencies.

Also, look into helping your child begin the process of establishing credit by opening a credit card. Parents may need to be on the account as well, or have your kid an authorized user on your credit card. With a credit card, you won't have to worry if your child happens to run out of cash or has an emergency they need to pay for right away.

By getting them set now with all the tools they'll need, parents will help to put them on the path to become financially responsible adults.

