Celebrate Obon season in historic Mo¯’ili’ili with Honolulu’s largest bon dance and modern street festival

The Mo¯’ili’ili Summer Fest celebrates historic Mo¯’ili’ili and the Obon season on Saturday July 1, 2017 at 1110 University Ave., the former Varsity Theatre parking lot, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The annual event is a modern street festival alongside Honolulu’s largest Bon Dance and aims to highlight the cultural diversity, history, and businesses of Mo¯’ili’ili. Kamehameha Schools in partnership with the Mo¯’ili’ili Hongwanji Mission and other community organizations including the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, The Mo¯’ili’ili Community Center, and the Old Town Mo¯’ili’ili Business Association have come together to deliver this lively event for their community.

In its 6th year, Mo¯’ili’ili Summer Fest has grown into a dining, shopping and family friendly event destination. Coyne Street between University Avenue and Kaialiu Street will be closed for the event and will feature additional food vendors and comfort areas. Over 25 popular food trucks and mobile food vendors from “Street Grindz” will be serving up delicious food alongside keiki games, cultural activities, DIY projects and lots of shopping from local retailers and pop up shops.

A large trailer bathroom for added comfort has been added this year alongside free parking and shuttle service will be available from University of Hawai?i at Ma¯noa to the event site and back from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to share photos of their food, dance and fun on social media using the hashtag #MoiliiliSummerFest.

For more information please visit www.moiliilisummerfest.com

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.