Live weekly entertainment at the Honolulu Zoo Society’s Annual Wildest Show In Town summer concert series

The Honolulu Zoo is getting wilder this summer with the Wildest Show in Town, the summer’s best family concert! Hosted by Hawaii’s premier ukulele teacher Roy Sakuma, the 10-week after-hours concert series features live local entertainment every Wednesday evening from June 14 through August 16, 2017.

“It is always a great time when ohana come together at the Zoo just to hang out, relax and enjoy a summer evening of entertainment,” said David Earles, Executive Director of the Honolulu Zoo Society. “We are thrilled Roy Sakuma has agreed once again to produce our Wildest Show series.”

Guests will enjoy a roarin’ good time as the concerts will celebrate a different theme each evening. Themes concert-goers can look forward to include: a keiki carnival with carnival activities for keiki and a delicious spread popular carnival favorites including popcorn and cotton candy, a Volunteer Appreciation night when volunteers of participating organizations will enjoy that show for free with a valid volunteer ID, and a New Orleans Night featuring a savory Southern menu and mask-designing booth for keiki.

In addition to live entertainment, guests can also purchase special picnic fare as well as enjoy fun pre-concert family activities such as weekly animal-themed keiki coloring contests, Conservation Station animal biofact display by volunteer Junior Leaders, and animal trivia. In addition, each week keiki under 12 can enter a drawing for their chance to win prizes including KoAloha, Kanile‘a, Kala & Mele, and Pono ukulele on select nights.

Guests are allowed to enter at 4:35 p.m. to enjoy the pre-show activities. Performances are from 6:00 -7:00 p.m. Admission fee is $5 per person ages two and over. All net proceeds will benefit the Honolulu Zoo Society. Food and beverages will be sold separately at a nominal fee.

For more information on Punch Passes and bulk ticket discount prices, visit www.honoluluzoo.org/wild or call 926-3191.

For information on how to support the Honolulu Zoo, visit www.honoluluzoo.org or call (808) 926-3191.

