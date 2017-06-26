Pacific 501st Costumers & 10th Hawaii Geek Meet

The Pacific 501st, the Hawaii chapter of the global 501st Legion, will be among two dozen local clubs, companies, and organizations participating in the 10th annual Hawaii Geek Meet, set to take place on Sunday, July 2 at Magic Island.

The Legion is an all-volunteer organization formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate. The Legion seeks to promote interest in Star Wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes, and to facilitate the use of these costumes for Star Wars-related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work.

The Hawaii Geek Meet is an annual, free, family-friendly, outdoor celebration of creativity and curiosity. “Everyone is a geek about something,” notes lead organizer Ryan Ozawa. “The Geek Meet is a truly grassroots, casual, and distinctly Hawaii-flavored opportunity for people from all walks of life to share their passions, learn new things, and meet new people.”

This year’s event marks the 10th annual gathering of makers, designers, educators, developers, scientists, artists, and more.

For more information on the Pacific 501st, visit pac501st.net.

For more information on the Hawaii Geek Meet, visit www.hawaiigeek.com.

