Med-QUEST Division Administrator reacts to Senate's proposed health care bill

Last week the U.S. Senate revealed its proposed health care plan, which may not actually get passed. But if it does, one of its biggest impacts would be funding for medicaid. There is the possibility of less people being covered or getting a reduction of coverage.

How much more dangerous is this as we continue to live longer and our population gets older?

This bill keeps requirements for insurers to cover all customers and to charge the same premiums no matter health conditions. Is this misleading considering states can apply for a waiver to get out of these obligations?

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.