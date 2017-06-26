Billy V: Colbert for President, Bruno Mars, Bobby Wood gets hitched, Flash mob hula

Stephen Colbert for US President? It's a possibility. It's an announcement he made while on Russian TV on Evening Urgant, a popular late-night show. They played a game called Russian Roulette where you make a toast and take a shot. Colbert said after a few shots, "OK. I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign, in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know." Urgant finally said "It's a pleasure to drink with the future U.S. President. To you, Stephen. I wish you luck. We will do everything we can so you become president."

Local Boy Bruno mars finally took home a BET award! Bruno had been nominated eight times in the past...but this was his first time winning. He won for Best Male R&B and Pop Artist and Video of the Year. He kicked off the show with an amazing performance of his hit, "Perm."

Transformers are NO LONGER box-office behemoths in North America, but they're still big in China. "Transformers: The Last Knight," - the fifth and final installment in the Hasbro series - scored a franchise-low North America debut with an estimated 43-point-5 million bucks in ticket sales over the weekend and a five-day total of $69-point-1 million since opening Wednesday. All previous Transformers films opened with $97 million-plus. But, "The Last Knight" took in $196.2 million internationally - including an impressive $123.4 million in China.

Congratulations to USA Men's National Team player/striker and Hawaii player Bobby Wood! He not only helped the team earn four crucial World Cup Qualifying points earlier this month. He also traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark to tie the knot with his now wife Ditte Bonde Harup on June 17!

