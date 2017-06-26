Forecast: Trade winds to build, pushing up wave heights

Winds are light and variable as we start the new work week, but the trades should be back in a big way by this afternoon.

The forecast calls for winds to be east-northeast at 15-20 mph and strengthening even more on Tuesday.

After a few morning showers, sunshine will dominate the day and warm Honolulu to 88 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated along south shores and building on the east side due to the stronger winds.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east, 2-3 feet with some larger sets south, 1-3 feet north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

