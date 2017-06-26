Former rail officials' parted strategy doesn't go as planned

HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu rail officials say it has become clear that the project's cost moving forward will not be as low as expected in 2015.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the agency overseeing the rail will have to pay its construction consultant millions of dollars extra to help monitor all the station work simultaneously.

In 2015, former officials broke the project into three parts in an attempt to open the field to competitive bidders. But by doing so, the firm that has a contract to help monitor and inspect the rail's first 10 miles (16 kilometers) now has triple the work to do to monitor simultaneous progress on the stations.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has approved a $16 million increase to the firm, San Francisco-based PGH Wong Engineering, and expects to pay it even more.

