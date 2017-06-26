Hawaii man gets 6 months in jail for threatening anglers

A growing dispute between Oahu and Molokai fishermen leads to arrests and indictments. ...

Fishing feud off Molokai leads to arrests and indictments

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man accused of threatening Oahu fishermen on a boat in waters off Molokai has received a six-month jail sentence.

The Maui News reports 57-year-old Robin Wainuhea Dudoit was sentenced on Thursday. Dudoit and three other men are accused of boarding another man's boat in 2014, damaging his fishing equipment and pushing a passenger overboard.

His friend Walter Ritte Jr. says Dudoit has been involved in efforts to work with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to set fishing limits for Molokai since the incident occurred.

His attorney, Dexter Kaiama, said Dudoit has no prior criminal record and had already started attending anger management sessions.

Dudoit was ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution, covering damage to the victim's boat, one man's fins and another man's spear gun and fins.

