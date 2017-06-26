Penn drops fifth consecutive fight with majority decision loss to Siver

The toughest stretch of BJ Penn's career continues. On Sunday night the former two-division UFC champion extended his losing streak to five straight. Penn lost by majority decision to Dennis Siver, who returned to the Octagon for the first time in more than two years to face Penn.

It looked like Penn could make his losing skid during the second round of action. Penn managed to take down Siver during that second frame. But Siver proved to be too much.

Siver, who was more aggressive in the first five minutes, rebounded from the second round knockdown, to once again establish himself as the aggressor in the final five as well. After landing a number of hard kicks to Penn's left thigh, limiting his motion in final three minutes.

Judges ultimately rewarded Siver for that tenacity. The German won by majority decision, 28-28, 29-28, and 29-27.