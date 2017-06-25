In emotional day, Aikau family scatters ashes of 7-year-old boy killed by father

An emotional day on the North Shore for the Aikau family as the surfing community banded together to say aloha to Reef, the 7-year-old boy killed by his father in a murder-suicide earlier this month.

The Aikaus says there's no where else they would have wanted to spread Reef's ashes than at Waimea Bay -- a place so special to them. They say the 7-year old will be remembered as a sweet and thoughtful kid who wanted to be a pilot and loved the ocean.

"He always brought a smile to everybody. So I appreciate that you all came here because his smile is always going to be here in my heart," said Reef's mother, Katherine Aikau.

Loved ones held hands in a circle around Katherine Aikau as she shared special memories about her son. She says he wanted to travel the world, so she put some of his ashes in a locket that she will take with her on trips.

"He had such a huge huge future ahead of him. And I'm gonna make sure that he's going to stay with me when I travel. That he's going to be with me," she said.

Court documents say Katherine was in Europe when Reef was murdered -- a trip she wanted to share with her son, but his father Gerald refused. She spoke about her recent trip to Greece, and how she and Reef were going to learn how to sail.

"There were passport issues and we couldn't get him on the boat, but he was supposed to be on that boat learning all of that too," Katherine said.

The crowd made its way to the water with surfboards, standup paddleboards, and canoes. Dozens paddled out to the middle of the bay to lay Reef to rest while others watched from shore.

"The main thing is closure. If it's anyplace that we would want him its where he loved to be," said Arcas Aikau, Reef's uncle.

Family and friends say there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the murder-suicide at the Aikau compound in Pauoa on June 13. They say Reef and his dad, who apparently had a history of domestic violence and drug abuse, were very close and loved spending time together.

There may never be answers, but they hope they can help each other move forward together.

"It'll never go away, but slowly by slowly we're getting better now that we can put him to rest and just be with all the family and heal together," Arcas said.

