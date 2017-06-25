A somber Punchbowl ceremony honors lives lost in Korean War, 67 years later

The sound of Taps closed out the 67th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific Sunday.

Dignitaries and armed forces officials attended the ceremony which honors the lives of those lost in the Korean war of 1950.

Dozens of wreaths were presented as a part of the ceremony following a speech from keynote speaker, Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr, PACOM Commander.

"Korea reminds us that freedom is an idea worth fighting for. And if need be, an idea worth dying for," Harris said. "Korea reminds us that alliances matter."

Over 1.5 million people lost their lives during the three year course of the war. About 50,000 of those deaths were American lives.

Some 7,747 American soldiers also remain unaccounted for.

A 21-gun salute was also held to honor the fallen.

The ceremony is hosted annually bu the Korean Consulate in Honolulu.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.