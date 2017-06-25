Motorcyclist dies on Maui in Paia crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal accident on Maui Sunday.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist rear ended a pickup truck.

The Maui Police Department said the call came in just after 11:45 a.m. Police closed Hana Highway between Baldwin Avenue and Lae Place in Paia.

Police say the individual died at the hospital.

The factors of the accident are still unclear.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.