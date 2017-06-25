Man arrested after entering woman's Waikiki apartment, exposing himself

Honolulu Police arrested a 25-year-old man Saturday after an apparent sexual assault.

According to police, the man entered a 23-year-old woman's Waikiki apartment on Pau street in the early morning hours of Saturday June 24. Police say the screen door was unlocked.

The victim told police the man then entered her bedroom where he exposed himself to the woman.

Police were called to the scene, and arrested the man around 3:20 a.m.

The suspect now faces burglary and sex assault charges.

