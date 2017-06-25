BWS crews working to repair multiple water main breaks

The Board of Water Supply is responding to multiple main breaks that happened early Sunday morning.

An 8-inch main on Alaneo Street broke around 6:30 a.m., BWS officials say. The street is closed as crews work to repair the break.

Crews are also working to repair two additional breaks on Lanakila Avenue.

Lanakila Avenue is closed between Keola Street and Kunawai Lane, and North School Street and North Kuakini Street.

It is unclear how many customers are without water.

This story will be updated.

