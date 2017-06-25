Queen Liliuokalani Camp brings UH student athletes and community together

Saturday in the summer, you'd expect to find college kids at the beach, or maybe sleeping in - enjoying their time off from school. Not the student athletes from UH. Today they were back to work in Manoa and giving back to the community, mentoring children from around the state at the Liliuokalani Camp.

"I think they were unsure when I asked them about it... you know, all day going to work," said Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich. "But, the amount of smiles in this thing - it's - it's been huge."

Work quickly turned to play for a number of Rainbow Warriors and Wahine, who all gathered to help coach up children from the Queen Liliuokalani Trust today at the University of Hawaii. The event brought together Native Hawaiian children from the program with athletes at UH to help teach important life lessons through physical activity.

"We've invited 80 Native Hawaiian children from across the state of Hawaii to learn about the most important values in life," said Liliuokalani Trust Director of strategic planning, Summer Keliipio. "Those are our hoomana values. With those values they can do really anything in life."

Justin Uahinui is a prime example of what the Liliuokalani Trust aims to do. Growing up, the trust helped Uahinui's family afford school supplies and send the former Farrington High School quarterback to football camps. Now he's heading to Manoa to join the Rainbow Warrior football team and study at UH.

"It's a great experience for these young kids to get out here and interact with DI athletes," said Uahinui. "It's a big dream for a lot of kids in Hawaii, and for them to have this opportunity today, it's wonderful. It's a blessing."

Nick Rolovich hopes that after today's camp other kids will be inspired to follow in Uahinui's footsteps

"I know our guys will see themselves in these kids and in turn these kids will see that this is a possibility," said Rolovich. "Going to college, girls boys, whatever - going to college and playing sports is a real possibility. It really gives them something to strive for."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.