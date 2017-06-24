BYU changes policy to encourage sexual assault victims to step forward

BYU-Hawaii on Oahu's north shore is being sued over sex assault claims.

LAIE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a student sued Brigham Young University in 2016 over fear of retaliation while reporting a sexual assault, the school implemented a new policy Friday.

The updated policy will ensure that victims and witnesses reporting sexual assaults on campus will not be punished for violating the school's honor code for alcohol or drug-related violations.

“The university recognizes that victims or witnesses of Sexual Misconduct might be hesitant to report an incident to university officials if victims or witnesses fear the discovery of honor code violations,” said the updated policy on the BYU News website. “Being a victim of sexual misconduct is never a violation of the CES Honor Code.”

The policy also states they will not share the identity of the victim or witness in hopes more victims will step forward.

The policy update follows a sexual assault case in October 2016. A former BYU Hawaii student sued the school after the school refused to refer sexual assault victims to the honor code office.

She reported repeated sexual assaults by a former student leader but also feared repercussions.

The BYU News website, the policy states, “The Church Educational System Honor Code and its observance by the campus community are essential components of BYU’s mission. The university will not tolerate Sexual Misconduct.”

In also states that sexual misconduct includes sexual harassment, stalking, and sexual, domestic or dating violence. Those that violate the policy are not entitled to confidentiality or amnesty.

